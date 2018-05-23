Man Accused of Sex Abuse of 5 Children and Girlfriend

A Bridgeport man is behind bars on a list of charges in what Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele is calling a horrible case of the sexual abuse of young and vulnerable children.

Steele, along with Norristown and Bridgeport police announce the arrest of 32 year old Todd Wilson. On April 30th, Wilson’s girlfriend took her four year daughter to children’s hospital in Philadelphia where doctors determined she was sexually assaulted. Police also accuse Wilson of sexually abusing a 12 year old girl, three boys, six, eight and nine years old and his girlfriend. He’s being held on 1-million dollars bail in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.