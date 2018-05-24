Assistant D.A. in Cosby Case Leaving For Phila. Law Firm

Stewart Ryan, an assistant Montgomery County D.A., is headed to a Philadelphia law firm to practice civil litigation.

Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele called Ryan a successful prosecutor based on his skill in reaching a jury and his compassion for victims of sexual abuse, domestic violence, elder abuse and animal cruelty. Ryan, who was a key member of the prosecution team that lead to a guilty Verdict in the Bill Cosby sex assault case, will remain a part of the team when Cosby is sentenced in September. Ryan started with the Montgomery District Attorney’s office in 2012, serving in all divisions of the office. Ryan, who also assisted in the successful prosecution of former state attorney general Kathleen Kane, was promoted to assistant chief of the trials division last year. Ryan’s last day is Friday. Ryan is joining the law firm of Laffey, Bucci & Kent.