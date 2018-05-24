May is Stroke Awareness Month

One of the key acronyms in medical circles concerning the quick diagnosis of a stroke is called F.A.S.T.

Dr. Benjamin Brown, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Wednesday, is with the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

“Facial weakness or numbness, arm weakness or numbness, speech changes, not being able to talk and time, which is key in getting to the emergency room immediately.”

Dr. Brown advises anyone with those symptoms to immediately get to the hospital. He says there are treatments available that are effective up to 24 hours following a stroke, but again, he says it’s best to the emergency room right away. Stokes are a result of lack of oxygen to the brain due to a blocked or broken artery. Dr. Brown says a healthy diet, proper weight and exercise are all keys to avoiding a stroke, which can occur regardless of age or ethnicity.