Expert: Check Your Tires Before You Travel

/in /by

Keeping your car on the road this Memorial Day weekend could be as basic as making sure your tires are ready for the trip.

Walt Brinker with Roadsidesurvival.com was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Friday. He says 75 percent of car problems are tire related.

“Blowouts or they lost their tread or they just have a regular old flat tire. Three quarters of cars coming to a stop are tires. The remaining 25 percent of a combination of running out of gas, the engine overheats, the engine cuts off and will not restart due to a minor electrical issue.”

Brinker says, he’s helped more than 2,000 drivers over the years and he urges people to simply listen to their car for potential problems to avoid a breakdown.

Related posts:

  1. IRS Scam Continues with New Twist
  2. Judge to Decide If 19 Women Can Testify in Cosby Case
  3. North Penn Commons in Lansdale Hosts Model Train Show
  4. Jury Selection in Cosby Case Changed to April 2nd
  5. Proposed Tariffs Could Hurt Local Distributors
  6. April Snow…….Not The First Spring Snowfall