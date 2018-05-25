Expert: Check Your Tires Before You Travel

Keeping your car on the road this Memorial Day weekend could be as basic as making sure your tires are ready for the trip.

Walt Brinker with Roadsidesurvival.com was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Friday. He says 75 percent of car problems are tire related.

“Blowouts or they lost their tread or they just have a regular old flat tire. Three quarters of cars coming to a stop are tires. The remaining 25 percent of a combination of running out of gas, the engine overheats, the engine cuts off and will not restart due to a minor electrical issue.”

Brinker says, he’s helped more than 2,000 drivers over the years and he urges people to simply listen to their car for potential problems to avoid a breakdown.