Jury Acquits Man in Hatfield Twp. Shooting Last Summer

A Hatfield Township man who shot and killed a party guest at his home is acquitted.

A Montgomery County jury acquitted 43 year old Derrick Cosby of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of 31 year old, Jeremy Chasteen at Cosby’s home on July 22nd last year. Police were called to Cosby’s home on the 2400 block of East Orvilla Road last July 22nd just before midnight following the report of a shooting. The jury believed that Derrick Cosby, under the Castle Law, acted to protect party guests when Chasteen began assaulting his wife, Felicia Chasteen. The jury deliberated for 20 minutes for bringing in an acquittal in the case.