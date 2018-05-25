Record Travel For Memorial Day Weekend Despite Gas Pirces

According to AAA more than 41.5 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day weekend.

It’s the largest number of Memorial Day weekend travelers since 2005. AAA Mid Atlantic spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

“That translates locally to about 1.5 million Pennsylvanians traveling this year, which is up about five percent from last year. 90 percent of Pennsylvanians will go by car.”

The four day holiday weekend will be costlier for travelers this year because of the spike in gas prices, the highest since 2014. The average price at the pump throughout the region is now over the three-dollar mark and 54 cents higher than last year during the Memorial Day weekend.