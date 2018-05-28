Fundraiser for Bucks County Veterans Next Sunday

The Central Bucks Rotary is getting the word out about its 9th Annual Ride For The Heroes in support of veterans.

The Rotary’s Greg Glemser says, get your motorcycle ready and mark your calendar for next Sunday, June 3rd at 8:30 in the morning.

“We meet at the Garden of Reflection in Lower Makefield Township, that’s where registration is happening. The ride starts at 10:30 and it ends at the FOP grounds in the Dublin area where we have the picnic, music, band, food and drink for everybody and it’s a really great event.”

Glemser says, money raised helps Bucks County Veterans.