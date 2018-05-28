Lansdale Electric Dept. to Use Drone

The Lansdale Electric Department has purchased a drone with a high resolution camera to find line breaks that would be difficult to spot from the ground.

Electric Department Superintendent Andy Krauss says the Borough insurance carrier put 2,000 toward the purchase of the drone.

“They feel that if you don’t have to send a technician up in dangerous conditions it will cut down on accidents.”

The drone has built in safety features that stop it from bumping into things.

