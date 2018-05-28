Veterans Honored in Lansdale’s Memorial Day Service

A tradition in Lansdale, the Lansdale Memorial Day service, was held at Penndale Middle School.

Ivan Eitreim, who served in Vietnam from 1970 to 71 says Memorial Day is more than a barbeque or a picnic.

“I’d like people to think about the men and women who served in all the wars and who are serving right now aroung the world. When everyone is barbequing or having a picnic, they should says a prayer for the families who produced these brave defenders of our nation.”

Gold Star families were also recognized Monday morning. The names of local veterans who didn’t return were read in honor of their ultimate sacrifice for the United States.