Bannon: Beware of Door to Door Scammers

/in /by

It’s the time of year when door to door salesmen and scammers are out to get your money.

Bucks County’s consumer champ advise homeowners to be prepared when someone rings the doorbell.

“We’ve received lots of calls this week about door to door solicitations.”

Mike Bannon, Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection says, there are scammers and legitimate sales people going door to door.

“Like energy suppliers or cable television service, but we also see the scam contractors coming out with the driveway paving scam or they offer to do some kind of landscaping work. Homeowners need to be very cautious of anyone who knocks on their door. Statistically, we get lots of complaints.”

Bannon, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition says, scam contractors they usually do some work, collect money and never return to finish the work.

Related posts:

  1. Phila. Developer Has New Vision For Kulpsville
  2. Winter Marches On with Another Blast in The Forecast
  3. Gun Control Discussion in North Wales
  4. Home Improvement Scam is Back
  5. Final Day of Pretrial Hearings in Cosby Sex Assault Case
  6. Bannon: It’s Tax Time…..Watch Out For IRS Scam