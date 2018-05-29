Police Look For Driver in Fatal Hit and Run

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and Norristown Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a hit and run suspect, who struck and killed a man at the intersection of Main and Markley streets in Norristown just after 4-am Sunday.

The man was hit, according to police, as he crossed Markley at Main street. Police say, the man died of his injuries at the scene. The suspect vehicle is believed to possibly be a silver SUV, which fled the area southbound on Markley street, heading toward Upper Merion Township. Police say, the vehicle will likely have damage to the front passenger’s side and could be missing part of its bumper and wheel well. Anyone with information is urged to call the Norristown Police Department or the Montgomery County D.A.’s office

