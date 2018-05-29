Starbucks To Carry Out Anti-bias Training

Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide this afternoon, including stores in North Wales, Montgomeryville, Chalfont and two in Doylestown for the purpose of anti-bias training.

The training is being instituted after two African American men were arrested in April at a Philadelphia store while waiting for a business associate. The store manager called police after both men refused to make a purchase. The coffee chain has now made changes to its policy, allowing anyone to use the bathroom or wait inside their stores when meeting a friend or business associate. Starbucks has 19 locations in Montgomery and Bucks counties. Employees at Starbucks stores in North Wales, Montgomeryville, Chalfont and Doylestown will take part in the anti-bias training.

