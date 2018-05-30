Keep Your Home Secure While on Vacation

June 21st is the first official day of summer, but the Memorial Day weekend signals the beginning of the vacation season for many.

A local law enforcement official says before you head out to your vacation destination, take time to make sure your home is secure. Towamencin Township Police Chief, Tim Dickinson says, burglars watch homes in several ways.

“They often knock on the door and if no one answers, they break-in, others do watch, but more will watch your social media transactions. So when you’re on social media saying, hey, look at the pizza we had down the shore today, they know you’re not home. You just don’t want to broadcast over social media that you’re on vacation. I know it’s tempting and you want to share it with all your friends, but you can recap it when you get home.”

Chief Dickinson adds, ask your neighbors or other family members to keep an eye on your property and collect the mail. He says it’s also wise to use timers that turn lights on and off.