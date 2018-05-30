Man Sentenced For Kissing Teen

The incident happened in the parking lot of a WAWA convenience store on 1600 block of Valley Forge Road on April 12th last year.

According to court records, 55 year old, Mazen Salfiti of Cherry Lane in Towamencin Township, was in his car and called the teen over because he recognized her from another WAWA where she was employed. The teen testified in a trial by Judge that Salfiti grabbed her arm and pushed his tongue in her mouth. The teen reported the incident to a school official. Upper Gwynedd Township Police used surveillance video to track down Salfiti. He was found guilty and sentenced to 12 months house arrest, three years probation, and is ordered to report his address to State Police for the next 25 years in accordance with Pennsylvania’s Sexual Offender and Notification Act. Salfiti told police he kissed the teen, but he accused the teen of starting the contact. The Judge also ordered Salfiti to perform 200 hours of community service and undergo a psychological evaluation.