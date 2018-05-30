Stephens Introduces Gun Safety Bill

Montgomery County State Rep. Todd Stephens introduces what he calls Red Flag legislation to temporarily remove guns from anyone who posses a threat to themselves or others through an Extreme Risk Protection Order.

Stephens says, the order can be issued by police or family members.

“Two thirds of all firearms deaths are suicides and in a Duke University study of Connecticut’s Red Flag’s law found that it saved more than 70 lives. Extreme Risk Protection Orders have been in place in five states for years and three more have adopted them this year. More than 30 other states are considering them as well.”

The bill also has a provision where someone who is issued the order can petition the courts to have their firearms returned after attending a hearing and presenting witnesses. The bill also includes fines for anyone who falsely reports that someone poses a threat or is mentally ill as a way get their guns removed.