Kids Involved in School Avoid Drugs

Souderton School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Christopher Hey, President of the Indian Valley Character Counts Coalition, was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Wednesday to talk about ways the coalition and district are trying to combat the opioid crisis.

The Coalition is doing it in several ways through a county funded program called, Strengthening Families.

“Parents and their youngsters, ages ten to 14 come together once a week, for six weeks for a couple hours in the evening and they learn skills to promote family values to help parents communicate better with their children in positive ways.”

Dr. Hey says, the coalition released a support card support at a community town hall breakfast in Harleysville Wednesday. Its based on two surveys, both show when students are involved in their school and community they are less likely to use alcohol and drugs. He adds, there’s been more of a focus from the coalition and school district on the opioid crisis over the last tens years after two recent Souderton High School graduates lost their lives as a result of opioids.