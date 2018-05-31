Lansdale Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Meth

A Lansdale man faces time in prison after pleading guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of intent to deliver in two incidents in March of last year.

40 year old David Moyer will spend 11 1/2 to 23 months in prison. The Lansdale Police Street Crimes Unit was provided information that Moyer was involved in the sale of methamphetamine. Detectives watched Moyer’s movements and witnessed a drug sale outside his 3rd street home. In addition to witnessing Moyer’s drug sales, police also set up controlled drug buys. On March 24th, a search warrant was issued for Moyer’s residence where officers discovered a variety of drug paraphernalia, including a scale, and clear bags for packaging.