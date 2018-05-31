Lansdale Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Meth

/in /by

A Lansdale man faces time in prison after pleading guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of intent to deliver in two incidents in March of last year.

40 year old David Moyer will spend 11 1/2 to 23 months in prison. The Lansdale Police Street Crimes Unit was provided information that Moyer was involved in the sale of methamphetamine. Detectives watched Moyer’s movements and witnessed a drug sale outside his 3rd street home. In addition to witnessing Moyer’s drug sales, police also set up controlled drug buys. On March 24th, a search warrant was issued for Moyer’s residence where officers discovered a variety of drug paraphernalia, including a scale, and clear bags for packaging.

Related posts:

  1. Head-on Drug Induced Crash Could Lead to Long Sentence
  2. Quakertown Borough Police Looking For Two Missing Teens
  3. Lansdale Man Charged with Murdering Adoptive Father
  4. New Contract For Police Officers in Lansdale
  5. Telford Man Charged with Homicide By Vehicle
  6. Keep Your Home Secure While on Vacation