Weintraub: Drug Makers Absent in Opioid Crisis

The Bucks County Commissioners file suit against 17 drug companies in connection with the opioid crisis.

County District Attorney, Matt Weintraub, who often deals with opioid related deaths and crimes, credits the Commissioner for the legal action they are taking.

“Comes down to accountability, we’re all being held accountable by the nature of what we’ve been doing, but the drug companies simply have not.”

Weintraub adds, because the drug companies have not been on-board with a solution, the crisis continues to grow.

“It’s going to take us a very long time to dig ourselves out the hole that we are in”

Weintraube was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Thursday