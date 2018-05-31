Weintraub: Drug Makers Absent in Opioid Crisis

/in /by

The Bucks County Commissioners file suit against 17 drug companies in connection with the opioid crisis.

County District Attorney, Matt Weintraub, who often deals with opioid related deaths and crimes, credits the Commissioner for the legal action they are taking.

“Comes down to accountability, we’re all being held accountable by the nature of what we’ve been doing, but the drug companies simply have not.”

Weintraub adds, because the drug companies have not been on-board with a solution, the crisis continues to grow.

“It’s going to take us a very long time to dig ourselves out the hole that we are in”

Weintraube was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Thursday

Related posts:

  1. Montco. Moving Forward Internally and with Infrastructure
  2. Judge Rules on Prosecution Request in Cosby Case
  3. Toys “R” Us Faced Enormous Debt
  4. Gibbons Covered Montgomery County Court For Several Decades
  5. Lansdale Feels The Sting of Credit Card Fees.
  6. Lansdale Business Receives Loan From Montgomery County