41st Annual Lansdale Day

Lansdale Day is happening on Main street with a variety of things for families and couples.

Lansdale Day Coordinator, Tammy Skiermont says, it gets underway at 10-am Saturday and runs until 4-pm.

“We have fantastic art and craft vendors coming again this year and again, we will have our beer gardens, which will be bigger and better

Skiermont, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Friday is hopeful Lansdale Day will not be impacted by the weather. In addition to a live DJ playing music, there will fun and games, and local businesses will also take part in Lansdale Day

