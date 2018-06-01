41st Annual Lansdale Day

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-06-01 09:40:542018-06-01 09:40:5441st Annual Lansdale Day
Lansdale Day is happening on Main street with a variety of things for families and couples.
Lansdale Day Coordinator, Tammy Skiermont says, it gets underway at 10-am Saturday and runs until 4-pm.
“We have fantastic art and craft vendors coming again this year and again, we will have our beer gardens, which will be bigger and better
Skiermont, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Friday is hopeful Lansdale Day will not be impacted by the weather. In addition to a live DJ playing music, there will fun and games, and local businesses will also take part in Lansdale Day