Boil Advisory in Horsham

A disinfection system in a well in Horsham stopped working, impacting around 26,000 residents.

The Horsham Water and Sewer Authority is calling on its customers to boil water that is being used for cooking, washing dishes, drinking, and brushing teeth. All eight Hatboro-Horsham schools were ordered closed Friday due to the water emergency. The Authority sent the notice to customers within the area bounded by Limekiln Pike, County Line, Blair Mill and Welsh Roads.

