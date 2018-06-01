Van Sant: Good Economic Indicators

Bill Van Sant, an expert on the economy, was a guest on WNPV’a Comment Please by Univest Thursday afternoon.

He says while there are signs of wage inflation, it’s not a negative.

“That is also a sign that we are in the later stages of a growth cycle, which we are, I mean, we’re nine years into this expansionary period, but it is good to see that and I don’t think it’s overheating at all. In fact, in this whole economy, inflation has been relatively tame at about two percent. It’s really firing on all cylinders right now.”

Van Sant, Senior Vice President & Managing Director at Univest Investments adds, right now, employment and the housing market are both in positive territory.