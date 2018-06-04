Ambler Woman’s Death Ruled Homicide

Ambler Borough Police investigate a homicide on the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.

According to the Montgomery County D.A.’s office, officers were asked to make a welfare check on a resident of the home. Officers entered the home at around 6:19 Monday morning after finding the door unlocked. When officers made their way to the bedroom they discovered a female who was pronounced dead. The D.A.’s office says the pubic is not in danger and believe the death was a result of domestic violence. Anyone with information is urged to call Ambler Borough Police or the Montgomery County D.A.’s office.