Another Successful Lansdale Day

There was lots to see and do at Lansdale Day on Saturday.

More than three dozen artisans and craft exhibitors put their best work on display downtown during the annual event organized by the North Penn Rotary. There was plenty of live music and lots of dog owners brought their pets for a stroll along Main Street. Borough resident Charissa Shaibley brought out her pit bull mix.

“It’s good to get out and meet people because Lansdale Day is always a good time.”

Borough Police Chief Mike Trail says events like Lansdale Day are an opportunity for his officers to interact with the community they serve.

“It’s important to be here so our officers can see the people we serve and work for and every opportunity that we have to have a positive interaction with the community is a win for us.”

Seven year old Anna Marie Volpe was the winner of the Little Miss Lansdale Pageant. The contest has been sponsored by the McQuillin studio on West Main Street for the past 25-years. Pat McQuillin says it doesn’t get old.

“Seeing all the little kids come in, they all want to be little princesses, we love doing it every year.”

The new Little Miss Lansdale will serve as a good will ambassador for the Borough until next June.