Expert: Advisors Key in North Korea Meeting

Visiting Fellow at The National Security Institute at George Mason University’s Anton Scalia Law School, Matthew Heiman, a recent guest on WNPV’s AM Edition, weighs-in on President Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un on June 12th in Singapore.

Heiman says critics are already saying President Trump is overmatched because he’s never engaged in international negotiations concerning nuclear weapons.

“My response to that is, no, he doesn’t have a lot of experience, but relatively, what new president does. I think he’s got all the smart people around him when it comes to Secretary Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mattis who will help advise him and that’s the most we could ask for and hopefully he’ll assess whether the deal makes sense or not, whether it’s enforceable or not and if it isn’t, the best answer is for him to walk away.”

Heiman adds, President Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un will be closely watched by Japan, South Korea and China. Heiman says, the Chinese government doesn’t want a unified Korea, but it also recognizes that North Korea has become a thorn in China’s side diplomatically.