Shapiro: Opioid Crisis Evident in All Counties

The opioid crisis continues to be a top priority for State Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

He says the opioid crisis is not only a problem in Philadelphia, with a large number of overdoses, but it has also become troubling in all counties across the Commonwealth and many are rural areas.

“We’ve arrested over 2,000 dealers since I’ve been in office. We average about five arrests a day, which is a staggering number. We shut down a massive heroin pipeline, including one that had dumped over a million bags of heroin in the Altoona-Johnstown area and it had come through most of Pennsylvania to get there.

Shapiro, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition, says the Attorney General’s office is also targeting doctors who illegally sell opioids at their offices, also known as pill mills.