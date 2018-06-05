Ambler Woman Charged with 1st Degree Murder

The Montgomery County D.A.’s office and Ambler Borough Police charge 30 year old Nicole Cadwalader with first degree murder for stabbing her grandmother in the neck with a kitchen knife and beating her with a pan and bat.

Police say the Cadwalader carried out the violence sometime before 6-am Monday. The victim has been identified as Sharon Burke. The 68 year old woman was found in the bedroom of the South Chestnut street home she shared with Cadwalader. Police say Cadwalader walked to the Ambler Borough Police station and told officers she killed her grandmother. Cadwalder is being held without bail and awaits a June 14th preliminary hearing.