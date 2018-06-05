Bannon Offers Renting Tips

A reminder from Bucks County’s Consumer Champ for anyone planning to rent an apartment or a home.

Mike Bannon says it’s important to document the condition of the home or apartment.

“Look for windows to see if they’re broken or any appliances that may not be working properly and take pictures with a digital camera because you don’t’ want to be blamed for something you didn’t break when you leave.”

Bannon, Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection, says there’s a free landlord/tenant booklet at Buckscounty.org that anyone can download. The public can also call Bannon at 215-348-6060 to receive the booklet in the mail.