Boyle Sponsors Bill to Change Primary Day

A State House Bill, crafted by State Rep. Kevin Boyle, who represents parts of Montgomery County and Northeast Philadelphia, designed the proposed law to change election day to the weekend after the first Friday in November.

Boyle says it’s working around the world.

“Brazil has a participation rate of nearly 80 percent, France has a participation rate of nearly 70 percent. I think we need to emulate countries that have been on the cutting edge of a more inclusive Democracy.”

Boyle’s brother, congressman Brendan Boyle has a companion bill on the Federal level.