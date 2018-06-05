Free Safe at Home Repair Clinic Scheduled

Bucks County Habitat for Humanity will hold a free Safe at Home repair clinic for low income families, older adults and the people with disabilities.

Community Development Manager Karen Reevers says it happening Wednesday night from 7 until 8:30 at the Quakertown Library, featuring two experts.

“An occupational therapist who specializes in doing these kinds of modifications and a home repair design person who also specializes in making modifications to help make a home for accessible.”

Some of the areas that will be discussed include, grab bars, railings, improved task lighting, and bathroom modifications.