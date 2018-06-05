http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-06-05 14:51:042018-06-05 14:51:04Free Safe at Home Repair Clinic Scheduled
Free Safe at Home Repair Clinic Scheduled
Bucks County Habitat for Humanity will hold a free Safe at Home repair clinic for low income families, older adults and the people with disabilities.
Community Development Manager Karen Reevers says it happening Wednesday night from 7 until 8:30 at the Quakertown Library, featuring two experts.
“An occupational therapist who specializes in doing these kinds of modifications and a home repair design person who also specializes in making modifications to help make a home for accessible.”
Some of the areas that will be discussed include, grab bars, railings, improved task lighting, and bathroom modifications.