Phila. Man Sentenced For Burglaries

A Philadelphia man who used the Septa rail system to burglarize homes in five counties, including Bucks and Montgomery counties, is sentenced to a prison term of 25 to 50 years.

40 year old Larry Samuels was convicted Tuesday in Montgomery County Court in a non-jury trial. A Task Force gathered information on Samuels through surveillance video. Samuels was captured on a home video security system in Cheltenham Township, which shows Samuels walking around, going from bedroom to bedroom, while children and the homeowners were sleeping. The prosecution established that Samuels would use Septa and depart at stations where neighborhoods were close by and then canvass the areaa for an unlocked doors or windows. In all, Samuels stole about 200,000 in property. He also helded himself to beverages and food at many of the homes he burglarized. Samuels is also linked to home burglaries in Delaware and Chester Counties, along with the city of Philadelphia. The burglaries happened between September of 2014 and July of 2015.