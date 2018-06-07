Governor Wolf in Region to Discuss Traffic Plan

Governor Tom Wolf was in King of Prussia Thursday morning to announce a plan for improving traffic flow on the Schuylkill Expressway in Montgomery County.

The initiative includes technology that would regulate the speed limit on the highway in accordance with conditions and warn drivers of problems up ahead.

“This will not, in and of itself, solve all of the problems, but it’s a real start.”

Construction should start later this month.

