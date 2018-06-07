Graduation Ceremony For NP High School Seniors

The North Penn Graduating Class of 2018 will receive their diplomas at Crawford Stadium.

North Penn High School Principal, Dr. Todd Bauer says 983 members of the senior class are poised to continue their education.

“Close to 90 percent of the class is headed to college and about a quarter of the class will attend Montgomery County community College. Some of the schools where students will begin their colleges careers are Temple, Penn State, West Chester and Pitt. Some students have signed up for the military and others are joining the workforce.

Dr Bauer adds, some students have been accepted to Ivy league schools, including Harvard, Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pennsylvania. The 633rd Commencement Ceremony is being held at 6pm.