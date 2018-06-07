Man Admits to Sexual Relationship with Teen

Lower Gwynedd Township resident, Ryan Torie was sentenced to five to ten months in county jail after pleading guilty to statutory sexual assault in connection with a relationship he had with a girl who was 15 years old.

Torie, according to court records, was 20 years old when he first met the teen. Torie admitted to meeting the girl through an athletic club and engaging in sex with the teen between May and June of 2017. Lower Gwynedd Township Police received a tip about Torie’s involvement with the girl. A Judge has ordered Torie to report to county jail on Tuesday, June 12th.