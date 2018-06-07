Mensch: Tax Breaks Are Key to Landing Amazon

Where will Amazon set up its second headquarters.

State Senator Bob Mensch says, Governor Wolf knows that a tax break is the right strategy to lure Amazon to the Commonwealth.

“We have to have that 100 percent depreciation, and at this point I think he would be happy if we codified it into law. We would have it available to put on the table when we’re talking to Amazon. You can’t walk away from those kinds of jobs.”

Mensch, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Thursday afternoon says, with Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate higher than the national average, there’s an available and motivated workforce for the estimated 50,000 jobs that Amazon will need to fill to staff its second headquarters.