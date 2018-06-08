Mensch Sponsors Domestic Violence Bill

State Senator Bob Mensch, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please by Univest Thursday, has sponsored a bill on domestic violence.

Mensch says, his bill concerns the fragile state of children caught up in domestic violence and would give prosecutors more room to add additional charges when someone verbally or physically abuses another person in front of a child.

“We know that children witness severe trauma that there’s empirical data to support this, that these children grow up in less stable environments. They are more likely to commit crime and abuse and more likely to be victims of abuse.”

Mensch says Pa. Senate Bill 1092, also known as Targeting Domestic Violence Involving Children, has bipartisan support.