Peco Wants More Money From Its Customers

Two administrative law judges heard testimony Thursday night at Community Hall in Worcester about the proposed Peco Energy 3.2 percent residential rate hike.

It would cost the average consumer about three dollars a month. Public Utility Commission Press Secretary Nils Hagen-Fredriksen says public hearings like this are an opportunity for Peco customers to weigh in on the proposed increase.

“It’s part of the investigation that’s dome by the Commission and the comments we get at these hearings are factored in by the Judges who are conducting the investigation and eventually by the Commissioners when they make their decision.”

Merion resident Laura Jackson of the community group Earth Quaker Action Team told the Judges that Peco needs to get serious about green energy.

“We’re demanding that by 2025, 20 percent of the energy they provide their customers is produced by solar and that all the investment in that, the infrastructure and job training, go into poor neighborhoods, the neighborhoods that need to have somebody as powerful as Peco invest in their development.”

The Public Utility Commission will hold another public hearing about the proposed rate hike next Tuesday at 6-PM in the Performing Arts Center at Bucks County Community College in Newtown.