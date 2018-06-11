Council to Select Next Lansdale Council Member

Lansdale officials are expected to select a replacement for former Borough Council Member Jason Van Dame at their next business meeting on June 20th. Seven residents of Ward One have applied for the job.

Borough Council President Denton Burnell says don’t expect any public interviews of the applicants at the meeting.

“And that’s what is happening now. We are all doing our own informal interviews with al of them, getting to know them and what their goals are and what they hope to do on council.”

The applicants include former Borough Council Member Bill Henning. The candidate selected will serve for about a year and a half before having to run in the November election next year to retain the seat.