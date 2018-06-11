Quakertown’s Growth Includes Entertainment

Quakertown’s revitalization continues to move forward in the area of the train station.

Economic Development Consultant, Ed School says, the new Univest Performance Center is leading the charge in the Borough’s development

“It’s going to draw thousands of people in and some these bands are really exiting. What’s great about it is, now there’s a reason for people to come and because of the successes we’ve had so far, there’s going to be a reason for them to stay.”

Quakertown Borough Manager Scott McElree says, Quakertown is a great place to raise a family.

“We have 110 acres of parkland, unbelievable restaurants, brews pubs and it’s convenient.”

McElree and Scholl were guests on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Friday from Quakertown. Tommy James and The Shondells will perform this Thursday in Quakertown.