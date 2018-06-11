Woman Sentenced in Drug Death

Upper Gwynedd Township resident, 27 year old Julie Ann Parker is sentenced to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison after admitting she sold heroin and Fentanyl to 22 year old Isabella Lowrie.

The lethal combination of the two drugs took the Hatfield women’s life on November 25th of 2016. Parker, who plead guilty to selling the drugs to Lowrie, saved herself from a potential 20 to 40 sentence if the case has gone to trial. Police were called to an apartment on the 100 block of North Market street in Hatfield on November 25th for an unresponsive women. Officers discovered Lowrie on the bathroom floor and tried to revive the 22 year old woman with the overdose reversing antidote Naloxone, but Lowrie had been unconscious for too long. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Julie Ann Parker also faces five years probation and has been ordered to receive drug rehabilitation.