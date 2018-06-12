http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-06-12 11:48:212018-06-12 11:48:21All Blood Types Needed as Summer Approaches
All Blood Types Needed as Summer Approaches
The American Red Cross is putting out an urgent call for blood donations.
American Red Cross Spokesperson Alana Mauger says all blood types are needed.
“Whatever blood type you are, we need that donation. We are coming into a busy time of year in the summer when donations are desperately needed.”
Mauger adds, it’s easy to find a blood drive by going to redcrossblood.org and typing in your zip code.