All Blood Types Needed as Summer Approaches

/in /by

The American Red Cross is putting out an urgent call for blood donations.

American Red Cross Spokesperson Alana Mauger says all blood types are needed.

“Whatever blood type you are, we need that donation. We are coming into a busy time of year in the summer when donations are desperately needed.”

Mauger adds, it’s easy to find a blood drive by going to redcrossblood.org and typing in your zip code.

Related posts:

  1. New App Available to Assist Homeless in Montgomery County
  2. Miller Sentenced For Accidental Shooting of Pregnant Wife
  3. Superfund Site in Upper Merion to Be Cleaned Up
  4. Two Favorable Rulings For Cosby’s Defense Team
  5. Montco Works Now: Carrying Out Youth Empowerment Program
  6. Fire in Quakertown Takes The Life of Elderly Woman