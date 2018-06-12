Varano: Class of 2018 Good People

Souderton Area High School’s 124th commencement was held Monday evening as 565 seniors from the class of 2018 received their diplomas on Indian Field.

Principal Sam Varano says, the graduating class of 2018 brought positive light to the district.

“The tight knit school community that they’ve help to foster, that is best exemplified by an award the school received, which was the National Banner Unified Champion School Award from Special Olympics International. They are good people. We received that award for our inclusive environment and we were actually only one of four schools in the entire country to be recognized in this way this year and the first school in Pennsylvania.”

Varano says, some students have signed up for careers in the military, while others will attend universities in the region.