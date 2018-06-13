Hatfield Twp. Police Investigate Sex Assault

Hatfield Township Police ask for the public’s help in identifying two men of interest in connection with a sex assault that occurred during the early morning hours of June 8th.

Police say a woman was walking home from a business in the area of Vine and Berry streets when one of the men sexually assaulted her. Police say the two men were at the same business where the victim was before the assault. Photos of the suspects can be viewed on the Hatfield Township Police Department Facebook page.