Madonna: It’s Wait and See with North Korea

Further analysis over the Singapore meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was the subject of discussion on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Wednesday afternoon.

Franklin and Marshall Director of The Center For Politics and Pubic Affairs, Dr. Terry Madonna says President Trump has halted military maneuvers between U.S. and South Korean Forces, which he says is a wise first step by President Trump in convincing North Korea to denuclearize.

“And if there’s progress, they won’t be restarted. On the other hand the sanctions still remain. So I think we need to step back from this and see where it all goes, knowing that North Korea has between 20 and 60 nuclear weapons and it won’t be long before they have the capability to target those weapons globally.”

Madonna adds, based on studies from Harvard, the President’s efforts are not being rewarded.

“92 to 93 percent of the media coverage on President Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been negative.”

Madonna was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Wednesday afternoon.