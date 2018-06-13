Nominations For The Lifetime Achievement Award

The community group Discover Lansdale is taking nominations through its website for the Lansdale Lifetime Achievement award.

The cutoff date is June 30th. Prior winners include North Penn Boys and Girls Club C.E.O. Bob Kreamer and Lansdale business operator Margie Booz. Borough Council Member Mary Fuller is the President of Discover Lansdale.

“We look for somebody who has contributed and committed and dedicated 25 or more years of to the Lansdale community and has dome something in often multiple areas to make the community a better place to live, work and play.”

The award will be presented on Saturday, August 25th which is Founder’s Day in the Borough this year.