North Penn School Board Fills Vacant Seat

Towamencin Township resident Timothy Macbain Tuesday night was chosen by a majority of the other eight members of the board to replace former Board Member Mark Warren.

MacBain has a background in public education and is currently an 11th grade world history teacher at Upper Dublin High School. He says the district needs to face its facility issues.

“Right now it’s Knapp, I think we’ve got make sure that the projects that the Board is looking at continue on a smart way and after that there’s going to be other buildings we’re going to have o take a look at, so for right now I think that’s one of the main issues and from that point on we could look at as it comes.”

MacBain was chosen over Hatfield Township estate planner Elizabeth Ferraro after the other eight members of the board deadlocked on three ballots. School Board Member Julianne Ramic switched her vote on the fourth round to put MacBain over the top. MacBain was sworn-in by District Magistrate Ed Levine.