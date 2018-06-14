Kelly: Main Street Businesses Are Growing

Chamber of Commerce For Greater Montgomery County President and C.E.O. Pam Kelly says, while a company like Amazon continues to draw and retain customers, Main Street businesses are growing.

Kelly says, Mian Street will always be able to provide consumers with an experience that’s impossible with a large company to duplicate.

“I don’t think that Amazon can accommodate everything that we need. There’s things where you still want to have that personal relationship with and there’s things you still want to look at and touch before you buy.”

Kelly adds, the Chamber is always prepared to assist new businesses.

“Whether they’re looking for consultant, accounting, legal support, financial support from the banks, we really have all that information here.”

Kelly was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest program Thursday afternoon from the Chamber’s 2018 Business Expo at Gwynedd Mercy University. More information is available at chambergmc.org