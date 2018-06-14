Pottstown Man Accused of Luring a Boy

Police say 41 year old Brian Whiting attempted to lure a boy into his car near a bathroom at a West Norriton Wallmart on South Tropper road.

The incident happened on May 19th just before 11pm. According to Police reports, Whiting asked the boy to engage in sex acts with him. Police arrived at the location and interviewed the boy, who gave officers a description. Police then used surveillance video from the Wallmart which showed Whiting entering and exiting the store several times wearing different clothes. Whiting faces a list of charges, including luring a child into a motor vehicle or structure, criminal attempt at involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and related offenses. Whiting is being held in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post 100,000 bail.