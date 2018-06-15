Classic Cars in Lansdale

A scaled down version of the under lights car show is being called “The Car Show Must Go On”.

It’s being hosted by Discover Lansdale after the Fairmount Fire Company decided not to host the event due to downtown construction. The event is happening Saturday from 7pm to 11pm.

“And the cars will start rolling in the afternoon, kind of pre-staging and the road will be shut down about 5pm and soon after that we’ll start lining up Main street with all of the cars.”

Discover Lansdale’s Bill Henning says, the Fairmount Fire Company has the rights to the name of “Udner The Lights Car Show.” The fire company plans to host the event next year.