Cosby Hires New Attorney

The next time Bill Cosby enters a Montgomery County Courtroom he will do it with a new lawyer.

Cosby has hired Chester County based, Joseph Green Jr. There’s no word as to why Cosby has decided not retain the services of Los Angeles based attorney, Tom Mesereau and three other attorneys, who represented him in his sex assault case, where he was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham Township home in 2004. Cosby, 80 years old, will be sentenced in late September. He faces a possible sentence of 30 years in prison for the three offenses he was found guilty of committing.